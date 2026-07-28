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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Holdings in Green Dot Corporation $GDOT

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Green Dot logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp increased its Green Dot stake by 167.2% in the first quarter, acquiring 206,600 additional shares for a total of 330,200 shares valued at approximately $3.7 million.
  • Green Dot reported quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, beating the $0.88 consensus estimate, while revenue of $652.03 million exceeded expectations of $597.39 million.
  • GDOT shares opened at $13.15, while analysts maintained an overall “Hold” rating with an average price target of $16.12; institutional investors own 92.56% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report) by 167.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 206,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.59% of Green Dot worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDOT. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company's stock.

Green Dot Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Green Dot Corporation has a one year low of $9.31 and a one year high of $15.41. The company's fifty day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $745.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $652.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.39 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Research cut Green Dot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.12.

Read Our Latest Report on GDOT

Green Dot Profile

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation NYSE: GDOT is a financial technology and bank holding company that provides prepaid debit cards, cash reload processing services and consumer banking products through its subsidiary, Green Dot Bank. The firm offers reloadable prepaid cards under its own brand and through partnerships with retailers, payments networks and banks. In addition to consumer-focused prepaid card accounts, Green Dot delivers payroll card services, government disbursement programs and B2B payment solutions that enable businesses to distribute funds digitally to end users.

Founded in 1999 by Steve Streit and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Green Dot began as a prepaid MasterCard provider sold through retail outlets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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