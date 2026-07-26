OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,981 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,306 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $457.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 576.45%. The business's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $273.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.10.

Read Our Latest Report on AbbVie

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

Further Reading

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