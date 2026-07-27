OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,289 shares of the software company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Adobe were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. TrustBank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Freedom Capital lowered Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Adobe from $447.00 to $379.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Dbs Bank lowered Adobe from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $271.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Key Headlines Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,561,884.52. This trade represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $867,046.25. This represents a 17.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $225.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.12 and a 1-year high of $376.16. The company's 50-day moving average is $226.78 and its 200 day moving average is $251.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 65.11% and a net margin of 28.69%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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