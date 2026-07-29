OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 160.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,201 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company's stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $94.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of OTIS opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 10.17%.The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Otis Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 45.24%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis's business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Otis Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Otis Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Otis Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here