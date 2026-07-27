OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,044 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Shopify were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 203.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the software maker's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Barclays set a $126.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $155.00 price target on Shopify and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $113.75 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.82. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $147.61 billion, a PE ratio of 112.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.58.

More Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Shopify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Shopify wasn't on the list.

While Shopify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here