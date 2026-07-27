OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in MongoDB were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $405.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $298.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -806.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1,222.21 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.47 and a 1-year high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,945. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,746 shares of company stock valued at $47,343,538. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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