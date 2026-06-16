OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $11.19 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 87.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,690 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 304,282 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Accenture were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,995,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Accenture by 41.1% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,128,134 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,223,839,000 after buying an additional 4,984,930 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,694,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,173,338 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,192,907,000 after buying an additional 1,122,855 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $165.39 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $155.82 and a one year high of $317.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Accenture from $309.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $177.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $210.00 to $199.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $282.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Key Headlines Impacting Accenture

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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