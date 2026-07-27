OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,383 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in McDonald's were worth $12,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald's during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,890,438,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald's by 30,979.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,596,340 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $806,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,986 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $776,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,515 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 171.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of McDonald's by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,104,337 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $948,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company's stock.

McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. The trade was a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $306.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald's currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.32.

View Our Latest Stock Report on McDonald's

McDonald's Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of McDonald's stock opened at $264.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.86. McDonald's Corporation has a 12-month low of $260.96 and a 12-month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.34%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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