OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $13.31 Million Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,210 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 11,957 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Danaher were worth $13,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $191.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $185.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.76. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 15.95%.The firm's revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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