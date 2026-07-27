OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $13.44 Million Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Vertiv were worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to “strong-buy” , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Zacks.com

KeyCorp upgraded Vertiv to , a vote of confidence that signals analysts see more upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading AI infrastructure play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Article Title

Vertiv is being highlighted as a leading play, with Zacks arguing investors may prefer infrastructure names like VRT over AI chips and mega-cap tech for exposure to the AI boom. Positive Sentiment: Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Article Title

Investors are anticipating Vertiv’s upcoming Q2 earnings, with expectations for strong revenue and EPS growth driven by AI-related demand, partnerships, and expansion efforts. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Article Title

Vertiv announced it is expanding manufacturing and testing capacity at its Tognana campus near Padua, which could help it meet growing demand and support future sales. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Article Title

The company also announced a deployment supporting the Naval Postgraduate School’s NVIDIA DGX GB300 system, showcasing Vertiv’s integrated power, liquid cooling, rack infrastructure, and installation services for high-density AI systems. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Article Title

Recent articles note that Vertiv’s rally has cooled after a big run-up, with the stock pulling back from prior gains; this suggests some profit-taking, though the longer-term growth story remains intact. Negative Sentiment: One recent note said Vertiv dipped more than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting short-term volatility despite the strong fundamental backdrop. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on VRT. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $353.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research cut Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Trading Down 0.0%

VRT stock opened at $290.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $313.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.74. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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