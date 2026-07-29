OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 196.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,409 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,341,535,000 after buying an additional 364,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $716,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $494,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $579,922,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $194.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW opened at $169.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.93. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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