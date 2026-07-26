OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $21.16 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,228 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,068,777,000 after purchasing an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,018,813,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 16,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,586,423 shares of the company's stock worth $556,936,000 after buying an additional 3,564,348 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,916,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,902,000 after buying an additional 3,235,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,641,588 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,207,230,000 after buying an additional 1,995,362 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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PepsiCo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PepsiCo call options, with call volume running about 70% above average, signaling bullish trading activity and expectations for upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. PepsiCo's Quaker Oats plans major expansion at its North Texas facility

News that Quaker Oats plans a major expansion at PepsiCo’s North Texas facility could be viewed as a long-term growth and capacity positive. Neutral Sentiment: PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves.

PepsiCo is still trading near the lower end of its 52-week range, which reflects recent weakness, but also leaves room for a rebound if sentiment improves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum.

Zacks Research trimmed multiple PepsiCo earnings estimates, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028 and several quarterly forecasts, which may pressure the stock by reinforcing concerns about earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. PepsiCo to cease warehouse operations at Oklahoma production site

Reports that PepsiCo will cease warehouse operations at an Oklahoma production site may raise concerns about restructuring or operational disruption. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha article argued PepsiCo should be downgraded to “Sell,” reflecting continued skepticism about the stock’s near-term return potential. PepsiCo: 'Upgrading' From Strong Sell To Sell, But I Still Expect Frozen Returns

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $171.48. The business's 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 10.78%.The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. PepsiCo's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $157.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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