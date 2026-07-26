OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $22.63 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,911 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. GSG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Lam Research from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $360.51.

View Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 4.6%

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $305.21 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $438.50. The stock has a market cap of $381.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $341.74 and its 200-day moving average is $273.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.Lam Research's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Article Title

Lam Research is expected to benefit from strong demand for AI chips and rising DRAM spending, which could support a potential earnings beat and improve sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Article Title

Wall Street is closely tracking key operating metrics, not just revenue and EPS, suggesting investors are focused on whether Lam Research can show healthy underlying business momentum in the June quarter. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Article Title

The company’s recent role as a founding partner in the AI Materials Foundry keeps Lam Research tied to the broader AI infrastructure theme, which remains a major long-term driver for semiconductor equipment names. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Analysts are publishing pre-earnings previews and forecast updates for Lam Research’s upcoming report, but these articles mostly reflect expectations rather than new company-specific developments. Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Article Title

Semiconductor stocks have outperformed in 2026, but the group is pulling back this month as investors take profits and reprice valuations after a sharp AI-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary argues Lam Research could be “dead money” over the next few years, reflecting valuation and return concerns that may be weighing on the stock. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 18,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $6,124,470.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,192,570. This represents a 17.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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