OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.58 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,018 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Crocs worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 159.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 211,305 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $22,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 278.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crocs by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,217 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $6,290,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crocs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $150.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crocs

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $135.94 on Wednesday. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.21 and a one year high of $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.57 million. Crocs had a positive return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

See Also

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