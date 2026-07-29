OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL - Free Report) by 580.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,117 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,372 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $36,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.44 and a 12-month high of $95.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Delta Air Lines's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $2,036,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 95,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,738,836. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 9,710 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $737,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,904. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.20 to $79.30 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

See Also

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