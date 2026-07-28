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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. $AME

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
AMETEK logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp increased its AMETEK stake by 125.2% in the first quarter, ending with 18,598 shares valued at approximately $3.99 million. Institutional investors collectively own 87.43% of AMETEK.
  • AMETEK reported quarterly EPS of $1.97, exceeding the $1.90 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 11.3% year over year to $1.93 billion. The company maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.94 to $8.14.
  • AMETEK shares traded near their 12-month high at $243.25, while analysts maintained a generally positive outlook with a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $256.29.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,598 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,784 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the technology company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 38.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,227 shares of the technology company's stock worth $40,392,000 after buying an additional 61,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 105.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,274 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,641,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company's stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5%

AME opened at $243.25 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.61 and a twelve month high of $244.71.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.940-8.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. AMETEK's payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AMETEK from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on AMETEK from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded AMETEK from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $270.00 target price on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMETEK

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AMETEK (NYSE:AME)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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