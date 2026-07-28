OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in General Motors were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 905 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,477 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,996 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,887 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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More General Motors News

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded GM to Buy from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. General Motors stock rises 3%: why the stock is a top pick for this analyst

from Hold and lifted its price target to $99 from $90. The firm raised its 2026–2028 earnings estimates by roughly 6%, citing stronger confidence in GM’s earnings growth, free-cash-flow generation and operational improvements following the company’s second-quarter results. Positive Sentiment: GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Forget Tesla: These 2 Earnings Reports Reveal Where the Auto Market Is Heading

GM’s recent results showed earnings and revenue exceeding analyst expectations, with steady vehicle pricing and strong truck demand supporting the company’s decision to raise its full-year profit outlook. These trends reinforce the bullish case for near-term profitability. Positive Sentiment: President Donald Trump promoted tariffs and reduced environmental regulation during a visit to a GM facility in Michigan, arguing that the policies are reviving U.S. auto manufacturing. The comments may support the investment narrative around domestic production, although tariff effects on GM’s costs and supply chain remain uncertain. Trump Touts Tariffs in Midterm Pitch to GM Workers in Michigan

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 99,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $8,445,238.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 592,242 shares in the company, valued at $50,399,794.20. The trade was a 14.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Motors from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

General Motors Stock Up 5.0%

General Motors stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $48.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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