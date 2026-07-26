OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $45.06 Million Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. $GBDC

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559,646 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 540,498 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 1.37% of Golub Capital BDC worth $45,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBDC. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,845 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 106,374 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,767 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company's stock.

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Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.39. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($5.28) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.71 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.3%. Golub Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC NASDAQ: GBDC is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company's core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

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