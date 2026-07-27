OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $8.53 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,202 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in American Express were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in American Express by 6,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $325.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 52-week low of $288.34 and a 52-week high of $387.49. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $332.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 34.12%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Trending Headlines about American Express

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on American Express from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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