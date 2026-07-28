OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,403 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $42,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,273 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Van Diest Capital LLC grew its position in ExxonMobil by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 781,581 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $132,603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the period. Finally, Mustico Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mustico Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.84.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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