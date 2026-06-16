OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 861.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,749 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 1,078,529 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Netflix were worth $112,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 875.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 31,143 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 837.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,380 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $10,443,000 after purchasing an additional 99,496 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 991.3% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,021.9% in the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,031 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock valued at $120,315,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $343.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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