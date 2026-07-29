OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $3,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,968 shares of the company's stock worth $39,026,000 after acquiring an additional 37,860 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Ferrari by 26.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,073 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 5.3% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $471.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RACE

Trending Headlines about Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pre-earnings optimism: Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Ferrari Shares Rise Ahead of Earnings on Analyst Optimism

Analysts remain constructive on Ferrari’s premium product mix and resilient demand. The company has maintained its 2026 guidance and reported an order book extending toward the end of 2027, supporting confidence in upcoming results. The median recent analyst price target of $447 is above the stock’s reported trading level. Positive Sentiment: Share buyback continues: Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Ferrari N.V. Periodic Report on the Buyback Program

Ferrari is executing the second €250 million tranche of its broader approximately €3.5 billion multi-year repurchase program, expected to run through 2030. Continued buybacks can support earnings per share and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Brand engagement remains high: Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Ferrari Corse Clienti Ignites Road Atlanta with Exclusive Track Spectacle

Ferrari’s Corse Clienti track event at Road Atlanta highlights continued customer and enthusiast engagement, supporting the brand’s luxury positioning, though the direct financial impact is likely limited. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Influencer sells 2 Ferraris to buy Bitcoin dip

Reports that an influencer sold two Ferraris to purchase Bitcoin are anecdotal and unlikely to materially affect Ferrari N.V.’s revenue or investment outlook. Negative Sentiment: Ferrari’s Formula 1 team reportedly missed a podium opportunity in Hungary. The result may weigh modestly on racing-related sentiment, but it is unlikely to change the company’s near-term financial outlook. Ferrari meltdown in Hungary

Ferrari Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $390.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $312.51 and a 12-month high of $509.82.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ferrari, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ferrari wasn't on the list.

While Ferrari currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here