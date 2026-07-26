OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $40.57 Million Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $40,570,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.16% of Restaurant Brands International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,645,003 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,135,844,000 after buying an additional 1,741,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,983,585 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,090,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,429,121 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $575,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,870 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $529,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Weiss Ratings upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.96.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 32.80%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Restaurant Brands International's dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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