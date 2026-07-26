OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 17,523 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $16,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,045,954,000 after acquiring an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of AMD opened at $521.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.13, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $512.60 and a 200 day moving average of $340.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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