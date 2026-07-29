OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 19,353 Shares of AECOM $ACM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 398.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,211 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in AECOM were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA lifted its holdings in AECOM by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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AECOM Trading Up 5.0%

ACM stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. AECOM has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $135.52. The company's 50 day moving average price is $69.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd purchased 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. The trade was a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on AECOM from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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