OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 3,342 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,006 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,167,000. Rit Capital Partners PLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,450,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 901,938 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $261,616,000 after buying an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,774,756 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $514,786,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 54,054 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $15,679,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company's stock.

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Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $390.51 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $391.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 16.95%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.65, for a total value of $3,076,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares in the company, valued at $13,882,706.25. The trade was a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $345.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Travelers Companies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price target for the company from $314.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $324.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (a-)" rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $354.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Travelers Companies

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

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