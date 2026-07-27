OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 344,501 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. $ZIM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM - Free Report) by 1,462.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 368,056 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.31% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $9,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,936,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,371,000 after purchasing an additional 58,603 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,475,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZIM Integrated Shipping Services news, EVP Saar Dotan sold 11,000 shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $287,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,667 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,315.37. The trade was a 10.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,310. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZIM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

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ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.0%

ZIM stock opened at $24.89 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. NYSE: ZIM is a global container shipping company specializing in the transportation of dry cargo, refrigerated goods and special project cargo. The company operates a modern fleet of container vessels that call at major ports worldwide, offering scheduled liner services and tailored logistics solutions to exporters, importers and freight forwarders.

Founded in 1945 in Haifa, Israel, ZIM has grown from a regional carrier into a worldwide operator through a series of strategic partnerships, fleet expansions and network enhancements.

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