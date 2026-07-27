OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 7,613 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 397.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $159.65.

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Airbnb Price Performance

ABNB opened at $141.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.81 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 19.90%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 88,366 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $12,884,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,669.70. This trade represents a 87.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 265,746 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $35,136,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,206,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,708,753.58. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 2,231,864 shares of company stock worth $308,474,278 in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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