OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 8,405 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,264 shares of the network technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $139,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Outfitters Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Outfitters Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6%

PANW stock opened at $323.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.89 billion, a PE ratio of 265.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $368.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $300.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,058,590. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 20,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $5,598,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,239 shares of company stock valued at $27,174,360 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus set a $425.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.48.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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