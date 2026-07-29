OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases 947 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,617 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the technology company's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,400.00 to $1,950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,250.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,770.00 to $1,528.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,627.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO opened at $1,335.37 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $870.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,998.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,217.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,239.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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