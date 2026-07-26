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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
GE Aerospace logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its GE Aerospace stake by 23.6% in the first quarter, buying 14,700 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 76,927 shares valued at about $21.8 million.
  • GE Aerospace reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $2.02 and revenue of $12.63 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates. Revenue rose 21.1% year over year, and the company reiterated FY 2026 EPS guidance of $7.65 to $7.85.
  • The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, payable July 27, implying a 0.5% annualized yield. Analysts remain broadly positive, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.88.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,927 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $21,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company's stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 348.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company's stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 4.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company's stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of GE stock opened at $353.71 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $341.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $261.71 and a 1-year high of $382.97.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.GE Aerospace's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.14%.

GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $431.00 price objective (up from $353.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $386.88.

Get Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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