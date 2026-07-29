OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Raises Stake in Waters Corporation $WAT

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Waters were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in Waters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waters currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $401.60.

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Waters Stock Up 3.6%

WAT stock opened at $384.67 on Wednesday. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $414.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $367.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $345.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Further Reading

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