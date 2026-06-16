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OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Reduces Stake in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Written by MarketBeat
June 16, 2026
Oracle logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • OMERS Administration Corp cut its Oracle stake by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, selling 6,909 shares and ending with 107,803 shares worth about $21.0 million.
  • Oracle recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $2.11 and revenue of $19.18 billion, while also issuing guidance for Q1 2027 and FY 2027.
  • The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive overall, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.27.
  • Interested in Oracle? Here are five stocks we like better.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,803 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in Oracle were worth $21,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $552.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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