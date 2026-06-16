OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 100,937 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,479 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 100,937 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned about 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $164,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,606 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,528,426 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $351,660,000 after acquiring an additional 105,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $274.00 target price (up from $253.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UNP

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $267.54 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.07. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Union Pacific's payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. The trade was a 30.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total transaction of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 34,377 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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