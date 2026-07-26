OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 313,541 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,321 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 313,541 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $75,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $460.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UnitedHealth Group

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $420.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $461.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $408.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 59.72%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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