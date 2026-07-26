OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes Position in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $62,681,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,355,000. Bingham Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ASML by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $24,036,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,236.4% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 33,037 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 65,354 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $69,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,971.00 to $2,623.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

Key Stories Impacting ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $1,757.09 on Friday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96. The stock has a market cap of $691.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,754.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,524.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.51%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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