Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 6,712.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,298 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Omnicell worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 42.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 124,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 201.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Omnicell by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,390 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicell

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 2.92% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Omnicell

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Omnicell reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.94, well above the $0.47–$0.48 consensus, while revenue rose 7.4% year over year to $312.2 million and also exceeded estimates. GAAP net income increased to $24 million from $6 million a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Management raised its full-year 2026 non-GAAP EPS outlook to $2.15–$2.30, above the roughly $1.81 analyst consensus, and lifted its full-year revenue outlook to $1.225–$1.245 billion. Demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls and tariff refunds, supported results. Positive Sentiment: Omnicell highlighted momentum in its Titan XT and OmniSphere platforms, pointing to pipeline growth and longer-term opportunities in medication-management automation. KeyCorp maintained an “overweight” rating, although it reduced its price target from $70 to $65. OMCL Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Titan XT Pipeline Growth

Omnicell Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $312.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicell from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Further Reading

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