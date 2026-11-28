Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,490,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $192,180,000. ON accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atreides Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Atreides Management LP owned 1.02% of ON as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON by 5,181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ON by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.39% of the company's stock.

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ON Price Performance

ONON opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.05. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.65.

ON (NYSE:ONON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. ON had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that On Holding AG will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ONON shares. Berenberg Bank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ON from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.33.

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ON Company Profile

On Holding AG, which markets itself as On, is a Swiss sportswear company best known for performance running shoes. Founded in 2010 in Zurich by former professional athlete Olivier Bernhard and entrepreneurs David Allemann and Caspar Coppetti, the company developed its CloudTec cushioning technology for running footwear. On sells footwear, apparel and accessories for running, training, outdoor activities and everyday wear. Its products are distributed internationally through wholesale partners and the company's own retail stores and online channels.

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