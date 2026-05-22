One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $215,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,814 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $313,000. Tensor Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,745,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Intel Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Intel stock opened at $118.50 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $132.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,458,313.81. This represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Freedom Capital upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Intel from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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