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One Degree Advisors Inc Invests $607,000 in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
May 22, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • One Degree Advisors Inc. opened a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter, buying 3,548 shares valued at about $607,000.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains broadly positive, with analysts issuing multiple price target raises and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus target of $293.46.
  • Lam Research reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, while also declaring a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and seeing insider share sales over the past 90 days.
  • Interested in Lam Research? Here are five stocks we like better.

One Degree Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $175.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $293.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Trading Up 3.5%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $302.24 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $303.18. The stock has a market cap of $377.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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