ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $6,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ONE Gas alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial set a $93.00 target price on ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OGS

ONE Gas Stock Up 1.1%

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.36 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 11.77%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ONE Gas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ONE Gas wasn't on the list.

While ONE Gas currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here