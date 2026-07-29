OneStream, Inc. $OS Shares Sold by Readystate Asset Management LP

Readystate Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS - Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,162 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,808 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP's holdings in OneStream were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in OneStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in OneStream in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneStream by 1,795.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneStream by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

OneStream Stock Performance

OS opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -85.71 and a beta of 1.99. OneStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $29.66.

OneStream Company Profile

OneStream Software, Inc NASDAQ: OS is a software company specializing in unified Corporate Performance Management (CPM) solutions. The company's flagship OneStream XF platform consolidates financial data, budgeting and forecasting, reporting and analytics into a single, extensible cloud solution. By replacing legacy CPM applications and manual, spreadsheet-driven processes, OneStream enables organizations to streamline financial close, improve data accuracy and accelerate decision-making across the finance function.

Built on a single codebase, the OneStream XF platform offers a marketplace of prebuilt financial applications and reporting templates that can be deployed on demand.

See Also

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