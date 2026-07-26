onsemi $ON Shares Bought by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 206,530 shares during the quarter. onsemi makes up about 1.4% of Callodine Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of onsemi worth $20,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $102.24.

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Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

onsemi Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of ON opened at $86.81 on Friday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The firm's 50-day moving average is $107.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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