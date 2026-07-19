onsemi $ON Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,942 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.'s holdings in onsemi were worth $8,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in onsemi by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in onsemi by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in onsemi by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in onsemi by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi Stock Performance

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The firm's 50 day moving average is $109.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Research analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $73.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact.

Investors are focusing on AI-related upside: onsemi was featured in articles highlighting semiconductor stocks positioned to benefit from surging AI demand, and a separate piece said the company is making a large strategic bet on AI by pursuing Synaptics as a natural expansion into “physical AI.” This keeps the long-term growth story intact. Positive Sentiment: onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside.

onsemi confirmed it will report second-quarter 2026 results after the market close on August 3, which could act as a near-term catalyst if results or guidance surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run.

Analyst sentiment remains mixed but generally constructive, with recent coverage pointing to a “Hold” consensus and some articles arguing the stock may be fully valued after its strong multiyear run. Negative Sentiment: Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run.

Another market wrap noted ON Semiconductor stock fell in the latest session, suggesting traders may be taking profits or rotating out of the name after a big run. Negative Sentiment: A PR Newswire item reported that Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of onsemi investors, which can create an overhang even if no wrongdoing has been established.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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