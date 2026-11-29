PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,738,708 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $287,394,000. onsemi accounts for approximately 0.7% of PointState Capital LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned 0.96% of onsemi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in onsemi by 570.3% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 304,377 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 258,968 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 88,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $10,637,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter valued at $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.61. onsemi has a 1-year low of $49.13 and a 1-year high of $134.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Top onsemi Stories

These are some of the ON stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Zacks Strong Buy upgrade

Zacks upgraded ON to Rank #1 (Strong Buy), citing improving optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of ON shares on Nov. 25, selling about $19.7 million more than they bought. The report also counted more ETF buyers than sellers, so the net outflow indicates selling pressure but not uniformly negative activity. ETF trading in ON

ETFs were net sellers of ON shares on Nov. 25, selling about $19.7 million more than they bought. The report also counted more ETF buyers than sellers, so the net outflow indicates selling pressure but not uniformly negative activity. Negative Sentiment: A recent report linked a sharp drop in ON shares to a broader chip-stock decline during an AI-sector selloff, a reminder that sector sentiment may weigh on the stock independently of company-specific news. ON shares and AI-related chip selloff

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Wall Street Zen lowered onsemi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their target price on onsemi from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore lowered their target price on onsemi from $137.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded onsemi from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners started coverage on onsemi in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on onsemi

Insider Activity at onsemi

In related news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 15,578 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,654,160. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Stories

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