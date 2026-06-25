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onsemi $ON Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management increased its onsemi stake by 4.7% in the first quarter, buying 72,514 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 1,606,274 shares worth about $99.5 million.
  • onsemi’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.64 versus $0.61 expected and revenue of $1.51 billion versus $1.49 billion expected. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year, and the company guided Q2 EPS to $0.65-$0.77.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with an average price target of $96.56. Several firms recently raised targets, including TD Cowen to $115 and Needham to $110.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 72,514 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.41% of onsemi worth $99,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of onsemi by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $215,624,000 after buying an additional 1,112,774 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 67.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in onsemi by 30.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 723,688 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 170,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 906,863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $44,717,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

onsemi Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ON opened at $115.20 on Thursday. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company's fifty day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ON

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

  • Neutral Sentiment: Semiconductor stocks came under pressure after reports that SK Hynix may slow HBM expansion, dragging on the broader chip group and affecting onsemi alongside peers.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary suggested onsemi’s stock has already posted a large multi-month gain, increasing the chance of profit-taking as investors reassess valuation after the rally.
  • Positive Sentiment: onsemi’s recent quarterly results were solid, with EPS of $0.64 beating estimates of $0.61 and revenue of $1.51 billion topping forecasts, which helps support the long-term bull case. onsemi stock page

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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