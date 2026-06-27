onsemi $ON Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise's holdings in onsemi were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in onsemi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,885,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of onsemi by 636.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,749,751 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $184,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,375 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of onsemi by 55.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837,502 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $305,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,125 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 23,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,716,122 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of onsemi by 312.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,011,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $105,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.35.

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onsemi Trading Down 23.7%

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.97. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.56 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $110.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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