onsemi $ON Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 174,655 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in onsemi were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in onsemi by 62.3% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 568 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in onsemi by 68.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. onsemi has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $119.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of onsemi from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $89.19.

View Our Latest Report on ON

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,205,235.81. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

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