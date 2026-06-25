OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

OP Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 310,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,618,000. AbbVie accounts for about 0.7% of OP Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company's stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the company's stock worth $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 117.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,034 shares of the company's stock worth $210,685,000 after buying an additional 612,702 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key AbbVie News

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie announced European Commission approval of SKYRIZI for pediatric plaque psoriasis, expanding the drug’s addressable market into younger patients and adding a new dosing option. Article Title

AbbVie announced for pediatric plaque psoriasis, expanding the drug’s addressable market into younger patients and adding a new dosing option. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie also received EU approval for MAVIRET in acute hepatitis C, strengthening an already approved franchise and broadening its use in Europe. Article Title

AbbVie also received in acute hepatitis C, strengthening an already approved franchise and broadening its use in Europe. Positive Sentiment: AbbVie expanded its pipeline with a new early-stage bretisilocin Phase 1 safety study, signaling continued investment in future growth assets. Article Title

AbbVie with a new early-stage bretisilocin Phase 1 safety study, signaling continued investment in future growth assets. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple market articles highlighted AbbVie as a potential value/dividend buy and noted analyst price-target support, which may reinforce investor confidence but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

Multiple market articles highlighted AbbVie as a potential value/dividend buy and noted analyst price-target support, which may reinforce investor confidence but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces focused on the broader M&A narrative and the Apogee takeover process, including shareholder scrutiny and investor commentary, which keeps attention on execution risk around the deal. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised AbbVie from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $253.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $234.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $414.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. AbbVie's revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. AbbVie's payout ratio is currently 340.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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