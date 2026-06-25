OP Asset Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,677 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $16,936,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $239,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178,881 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research set a $254.00 price objective on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day moving average is $225.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.91. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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